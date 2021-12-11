Larry Straub, 62, of Laurelton, entered into rest at 11:50 a.m., Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, at Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg.
He was born Oct. 15, 1959, in Lewisburg, a son of the late Elmer and Ethel (Balliet) Straub.
Larry was the owner of Straub Auto Repair/Sales, Laurelton.
He loved restoring and fabricating items, and spending time with his grandchildren.
Surviving is his companion of 40 years, Patricia Stahl of Laurelton; three sons and daughter-in-law, Brian Straub of Mifflinburg, Brandon and Abigail Straub of Millmont, and Christopher Straub of Laurelton; one daughter, Heidi Straub of Mifflinburg; one brother, Elmer Straub; three sisters and brother-in-law, Bertha Bundy, Alice and Thorp Beachel, and Edith Kreider; and three grandchildren, Rebecca, Benjamin, and Braiden.
He was preceded in death by one sister, Shirley Koch; and one granddaughter, Marleigh Mae Straub.
Burial will be held privately in Hartleton Cemetery.
Arrangements are by Roupp Funeral Home, Inc., 8594 Old Turnpike Rd., Mifflinburg.
