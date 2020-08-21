Larry W. Zimmerman, 77, Sunbury

Larry W. Zimmerman, of Sunbury, 77, died Aug. 14, 2020 at his residence.
He was born on Oct. 22, 1942 in Milton and was the son of the late Joseph Kane and Mable (Zimmerman) Carter.
Larry was married to the late Sally M. (Rheppard) Zimmerman and they celebrated many years of marriage together until her death in April, 2020.
Larry worked for Pennsylvania House, Lewisburg for 20 years and Runner Lessknits, Sunbury for over 10 years.
Larry was a member of American Legion Post 243 and Fraternal Order of Eagles both of Sunbury and he enjoyed collecting antiques and old memorabilia as well as hanging out with his friends at the Legion.
He is survived by three sons and two daughters-in-law; Joseph W. and Madilyn Zimmerman of New Columbia, Larry W. Zimmerman, Jr. and John P. and Balinda Kratzer all of Glouster, VA, six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents and wife, Larry was preceded in death by one son; Robert Zimmerman and two daughters; Gina and Tina Zimmerman.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Sunbury American Legion Post 243, 611 Market St., Sunbury, PA 17801.
Services for Larry are being held privately at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are being handled by Dale Ranck Cremation & Funeral Care, 125 N. Front St., Milton.