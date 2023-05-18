SPEEDWAY — The stars never aligned for Jeff Gordon to run the Indianapolis 500.
Gordon is a Californian, but his formative racing took place in Indiana on USAC bullrings where he dazzled observers as a teenager.
Gordon elected to go to the NASCAR circuit for the 1993 season, and the rest is history — for Gordon and what the repercussions of his choice to go to NASCAR meant for open-wheel racing, too.
Gordon won four NASCAR championships, and NASCAR scratched any itch Gordon had to come to Indianapolis Motor Speedway when the Brickyard 400 had its inaugural running in 1994.
The sad truth (for IndyCar fans) is the Brickyard 400 was a bigger deal to many race fans (and sponsors) than the Indianapolis 500 was during the prime of Gordon’s career. Open-wheel racing was in the grips of the damaging CART-IRL split at the time.
The top drivers in both series, apart from Tony Stewart, never attempted the Indy 500/Coca-Cola 600 double.
Gordon, now 51, will never race the Indianapolis 500, but he can take solace in the fact one of his protégés will.
Kyle Larson, the 2021 NASCAR champion, announced in January he will take part in the 2024 Indianapolis 500. Larson races for Rick Hendrick Motorsports, where Gordon is vice chairman.
“Jeff kind of told me that I get to live out a dream of his. That’s really special also to me,” Larson said.
Gordon admitted Larson’s words rang true.
“Like Kyle said, it’s true. I did say to him he’s going to be able to live out a dream of mine. I go back to the mid- to late-’80s when I was living here in Indiana, raced all around here. Every race car driver’s dream, if you race around Indianapolis, is to get here, to compete at this facility,” Gordon said.
Larson, who called the Indy 500 “the biggest race in the world” — something NASCAR drivers rarely say — will race for Arrow McLaren in an Indy 500-only entry in partnership with Hendrick. Arrow McLaren race director Gavin Ward was delighted Larson was interested in the 500.
“I think of it as a privilege, honestly. Actually, early on in the conversations about this is a possibility, and really just the concept of running an extra car regularly at the 500, well, if you gave me Kyle Larson to put in it, I’d definitely want to do it is kind of my answer. Little did I know that was even a possibility,” Ward said.
Like Gordon, Larson, 30, hails from California. He didn’t have a specific form of motorsport he was drawn to when he was younger, but he did know the Indianapolis 500 was a goal to attain in his racing journey.
“It’s been something that I’ve wanted to do for a very long time,” Larson said. “I wanted to be patient and kind of wait for the timing to feel right. It feels right.”
Larson has not yet had a test in an IndyCar. He is at the beginning stages of getting ready to tackle the much different discipline of open-wheel racing.
“I went to their race shop a couple weeks ago to get the first initial kind of seat insert formed to me. Still have to finish that whole process,” Larson said, noting Arrow McLaren gave him a study kit with dash displays, on-board videos, etc.
Larson is the latest NASCAR driver to give Indy a try in the last decade. Seven-time NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson just recently ended a two-year stint in IndyCar after he retired from NASCAR. Kurt Busch tried the 500/600 double in 2014.