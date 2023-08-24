INDIANAPOLIS, IND. — It is one of the most unique challenges in modern-day motorsports history: competing in the Indianapolis 500 and the Coca-Cola 600 on the same day.
That’s 1,100 miles of racing at two very different race tracks and in two very different race cars.
It started in 1994, when the late John Andretti became the first driver to compete in both events.
Since then, Tony Stewart, Robby Gordon, and Kurt Busch have all completed double duty. Only Stewart has finished all 1,100 laps.
Now 30 years later, Kyle Larson is looking to add his name to the short list of racers who have accomplished the feat.
Larson was born two years before Andretti, the nephew of famed racer Mario Andretti, did the double. John Andretti passed away from cancer in 2020.
While no driver has ever won either event, that could change with Larson next year.
“Absolutely he has a shot at winning both races,” said legendary racer and National Sprint Car Hall of Fame member Jack Hewitt.
Hewitt competed in the 1998 Indianapolis 500 and finished 12th.
Stewart has come the closest to getting two wins on the same day as he finished 6th in the Indy 500 and 3rd in the Coke 600 in 2001.
“Stewart, (Mario) Andretti, and (A.J.) Foyt, are phenomenal drivers but Larson has something different from those guys,” Hewitt added. “He can get more out of a race car than I have ever seen.”
Larson has competed at Indianapolis in the NASCAR events on the oval and road course but the 500 is something that he’s been looking to do for some time.
“I wanted to be patient and kind of wait for the timing to feel right,” Larson said at his press conference at the Speedway during May of getting his shot at the 500. “It feels right having Hendrick Motorsports being extremely supportive of it, supporting the efforts with Arrow McLaren, it’s something that I’m extremely excited about.”
Larson lived in the Indianapolis area for a couple of years.
“This place for a long time felt like home or a second home to me,” he said. “In my opinion, this is the biggest race in the world.”
The day before they unveiled the delivery for next year’s 500, Larson led all 50 laps in winning the 62nd running of the Knoxville Nationals.
It was his second win in the past three years in the prestigious event.
Larson will have experience in his corner as 2013 Indianapolis 500 winner and 2004 IndyCar Series champion Tony Kanaan will be an advisor/coach for the 500.
“We have past experience working with each other, being teammates at the Rolex 24 Hour with Chip (Ganassi),” Larson said. “I’m going to be leaning on him the most for sure. He’s so easy to talk to and work with that he’s going to help me and get me steered in the right direction very quickly.”
Larson is already getting simulator time and will be getting laps at the Speedway in October.
“I look forward to prepping even more,” Larson said of the excitement that is building towards next May and attempting to qualify for the 500. “I’m definitely looking forward to October and getting to do the rookie orientation. I have thought about that a little bit, so I am nervous when I do think about that. But I think once I get in the car, a lot of those nerves will hopefully go away after a few laps, and it will feel like home, just like all the other race cars I drive.”
Larson is a two-time Chili Bowl Midget Nationals champion and has won several High Limits 410 sprint car series races this season.
He has International success most notably at Western Spring Speedway in Auckland, New Zealand, in the International Midget World Series. During the 2017-2018 version of the event, he won three of the four races against some of the best midget racers in the world.
“He’s an international phenomenon,” said longtime New Zealand dirt track announcer Allan Batt. “His performances in Australia and New Zealand have ensured that he has a cult-like following who follow his every move regardless of what he is driving.
Larson, the 2021 NASCAR champion, is currently fourth in the NASCAR point standings with two wins.
He has enjoyed success in Central Pennsylvania sprint-car racing over the years. He has four career wins at Williams Grove Speedway, six wins at Port Royal Speedway and three wins at Lincoln Speedway.
He won the coveted Pennsylvania Speedweek title in 2020, winning four of the last five races.
“I don’t want to do this (race in the 500) to just do it. I want to do it, take it seriously, and feel like I’m prepared enough to win,” Larson said.