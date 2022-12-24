Valley shoppers, bundled up in warm winter-wear clothings, braved bone-chilling sub-zero “real feel” temperatures on Saturday afternoon for last minute Christmas gifts and stocking stuffers.
By noon on Saturday, the parking lots opposite The Street of Shops, in Lewisburg, was filling up with shoppers eager to explore the more than 450 shops inside the building.
Anthony Sheehan, of Milton, said he was looking for something “primative, like wooden bowls and kitchenware for my wife, who loves that style. Plenty of it here,” he said, while perusing arts and crafts in The Olde Ivy Cottage shop.
Sheehan was particularly intrigued by some shops in the Uptown floor. One shop had colorful bags, bags for holding bottles, for holding eye glasses.
“These could be the kind of surprise gifts that my wife would never expect under the Chritmas tree,” he joked.
Sunbury resident Jamison Dippel was busy checking out the inside of the 3D Print Studios by Jeff shop. “There are so many good shops here, and I’m just familiarizing myself with what they have. Lots of arts and crafts.”
At SST Collectibles, Mattie and Jon D’Ambrp were having fun looking at all the books, records, CDs, and emphemera inside. “You can find just about anything here, Mattie laughed. Then, she found a box of Dallas (the old TV Show featuring J.R. Ewing) collectibles. “Look at this. Remember the show,” she asked Jon.
Part of the fun of last-minute shopping, Mattie said, was to find little surpring things that aren’t on your typical radar for Christmas gifts. “That’s why we come to Street of Shops. The variety of stuff is always surprising. and it seems like almost everything is for sale. Plenty of stocking stuffers here.”
For Bibliophiles, several shops in Street of Shops are a dream come true. Especially if you’re looking for hard-to-find hard-cover books, some reaching back almost a century. and if you are into Bucknell collectibles, one shop has for sale old BU Yearbooks, going back to 1964.