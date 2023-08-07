Laura E. Drumheller, 37, of Sunbury, went to be with her Lord Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023.
She was born Aug. 8, 1985, a daughter of Clarence and Karen (Heller) Drumheller, who survive.
Surviving are her daughters, Josalynn and Abigail; and son, Zander, all of Sunbury; a sister, Melissa Drumheller; four brothers, Clarence (Machelle) Drumheller Jr., Rick (Amy) Drumheller, Christopher (Krystal) Drumheller, and Jesse (Brandi) Drumheller; maternal grandmother, Mary Heller; and multiple nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles.
Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 12, at God’s Missionary Church, Susquehanna Avenue, Sunbury, with Pastor Jacob Martin officiating.
Arrangements are by the Olley-Gotlob Funeral Home, 539 Race St., Sunbury.