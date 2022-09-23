Laura J. Benfer, 62, of Mifflinburg, entered into her eternal rest Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022, at Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg, with family by her side.
It is sad to let her go but we are very thankful to see an end to her suffering. Laura fought a courageous battle against endometrial cancer since September 2020.
Laura was born June 4, 1960, at the Sunbury Community Hospital, the eldest daughter of the late Leon A. and Olive P. (Printzenhoff) Snyder.
She graduated from Shikellamy High School and was a member of the Shikellamy Marching Band that won a state championship.
After high school, she worked with her father at the Sunbury Credit Bureau. Laura also worked in retailing at Montgomery Ward, and Hahnes (Lord & Taylor). Her last job was at PNC Bank. At that time, she began her most important job as mother and wife.
On Sept. 15, 1984, she married Garry R. Benfer and they shared a precious daughter, Jacqueline. Laura was a devoted wife, mother, sister, and daughter. She lovingly cared for both parents before their passing with help from her sister, Barb. Laura also lovingly cared for her daughter and husband. Nothing was too big when it came to family.
Laura enjoyed traveling, shopping, picnics, and family gatherings. The five words that best describe her: Always thought of others first.
Surviving in addition to her husband of 38 years, are one daughter, Jacqueline Benfer of Manassas, Va.; one sister, Barbara L. Yoder and her husband Steven L. of Mifflintown; mother-in-law, Dottie J. Rathfon and her husband, Blaine; father-in-law, Robert E. Benfer; brother-in-law, Randy of New Orleans; one niece, Alicia Martin and her husband, Aaron of Lititz; one nephew, Evan Yoder of Waynesburg; aunts and uncles, Robert and Carol Misheck and Ronald and Mary Printzenhoff; and numerous cousins.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Frank and Edna (Boop) Printzenhoff and John and Lucille (Worth) Snyder.
Family and friends are welcome to a visitation from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30, at the Roupp Funeral Home, Inc., 8594 Old Turnpike Road, Mifflinburg.
The funeral service will be private.
Memorial gifts may be made to the Hospice of Evangelical, 235 Hospital Dr., Lewisburg, PA 17837.