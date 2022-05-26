Laura L. Bell, 84, of Lewisburg, died Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
She was born Feb. 22, 1938, in Lewisburg, a daughter of the late William and Belle (Lilly) Bingaman. On Sept. 5, 1957, she married David L. Bell Sr. who preceded her in death on Oct. 13, 2009. Together they celebrated 52 years of marriage.
Laura attended Milton schools. She retired from the former JPM industries, Lewisburg in 2000.
She was a member of Forest Hill Evangelical Methodist Church.
Laura enjoyed camping and bluegrass music and earlier in life, enjoyed square dancing. She loved having family get-togethers and was known for growing African Violets and making baked beans for church suppers.
She is survived by three sons and daughters-in-law, David L. Jr. and Darla J. Bell, of Lewisburg, Dennis W. and Lisa A. Bell, of Orangeville and Douglas A. and Susan Bell, of Lewisburg; three brothers and sisters-in-law, George and Donna Bingaman, of Milton, Rodney and Edith Bingaman, of Mifflinburg and Clarence and Mary Bingaman, of West End; five grandchildren, David L. Bell III, Melinda Sue Bell, Amelia J. Bell, Danielle L. Bell and Damein A. Bell; and eight great-grandchildren, Henry Calvin Bell, Leianna Grace and Luna Rose Bell, Remington and Ryder Miller, and Cadence, Corbin and Ricky Miller.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by two brothers, Lamar and Orvis Bingaman; and a sister, Shirley Hall.
Friends will be received from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 31, at the Forest Hill Evangelical Methodist Church, 2035 Walbash Road, Mifflinburg, where the funeral will be held at 11 a.m. with Pastor Brent Lenhart officiating.
Burial will follow in Church Hill Cemetery (Twin Churches).
The family suggests that contributions in Laura’s memory be made to the American Cancer Society or to Pennsylvania Association of the Blind, through www.myremembrance.com, which will provide the family with a personalized keepsake that lists every donor’s name who so graciously donated in her memory.
The family is being assisted by Cronrath-Grenoble Funeral Home, South Second and St. Louis streets, Lewisburg.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.cronrathgrenoblefuneralhome.com