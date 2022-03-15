Laura N. (Zimmerman) Reiff, 94, of Millmont, entered into rest at 4:45 a.m. Tuesday, March 15, 2022, at her residence.
She was born Aug. 15, 1927, in East Earl Township, Lancaster County, a daughter of Reuben and Lydia S. (Newswanger) Zimmerman. She was married on Nov. 17, 1949, in New Holland, to Aaron E. Reiff, who preceded her in death on Aug. 9, 2008.
Mrs. Reiff was a homemaker.
She was a member of the Mountain View Old Order Mennonite Church, Millmont.
Surviving are her children and their spouses, Reuben Z. and Verna M. Reiff of Mifflinburg, John A. and Lydia B. Reiff of Millmont, Eli Z. and Emma B. Reiff of Mifflinburg, Daniel Z. and Pauline M. Reiff of Lewisburg, Paul Z. and Louise M. Reiff of Mifflinburg, Allen Z. and Dorothy M. Reiff of Millmont, Alma Z. and James W. Martin of Ephrata, and Clarence Z. and Ruth Ann Reiff of Millmont; 66 grandchildren, 190 great-grandchildren, four great-great-grandchildren, and brothers and sisters and their spouses, Mary Ella Zimmerman of Lebanon, Issac and Ella Zimmerman of Ephrata, Ida and Willis Stauffer of Ephrata.
She was preceded in death by three grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, and seven siblings, Anna Rissler, Clarence Zimmerman, Leah Brubaker, Reuben Zimmerman, Martha Zimmerman, Edna Zimmerman, Noah Zimmerman.
Family and friends are invited to attend the viewing from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, March 18, at the family residence, 744 Cold Run Road, Millmont, where the funeral services will be held at 9 a.m. Saturday, March 19, with further services at 9:30 a.m. from the Mountain View Old Order Mennonite Church, Millmont, with Bishop Lloyd R. Zimmerman and the church’s home ministry officiating.
Interment will be in Mountain View Old Order Mennonite Church Cemetery.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to her many caregivers.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Dominick T. Adamo Funerals — Cremations — Monuments, 16 Walnut St., Mifflinburg.