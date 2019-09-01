Lauraetta Mae Phillips, 95, of Dalmatia, went to be with her Heavenly Father on Aug. 28, 2019, at her home.
She was born June 29, 1924, in St. Joseph, Missouri, a daughter of the late Charles and Bertha Moore.
She spent her childhood in St. Joseph, and graduated from Picket High School.
Lauraetta was a member of Grace Community Church for 60 years. She was a lovely lady with a generous spirit who was loved by all. Her most enjoyable times were those times spent with her family.
Lauraetta is survived by her husband of 73 years, Fred Phillips of Dalmatia; and two sons, Steven Phillips and his wife Judith, of Carlisle and Fred "Randy" Phillips and his wife Connie, of Dalmatia. She was blessed with four grandchildren, Anthony Phillips and his wife Erin, Aaron Faulls, Meredith Rarick and her husband Timothy and Angela Shingara and her husband Michael. She is also survived by six beautiful great-grandchildren, Addalyn, Kohen and Delaney Shingara, Emily Phillips, and Trevor and Izzy Faulls.
A private grave site service will be held Tuesday, Sept. 3, at the Stone Valley Church Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Grace Community Church of Herndon land fund.
The family would like to give a special thanks to Homeland Hospice for all their loving help and support.