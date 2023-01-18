Lauren Nicole Ferree, 22, of Selinsgrove, entered into rest Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023.
She was the daughter of Michael R. and Barbara A. (Wagner) Ferree of Selinsgrove. Lauren was born Aug. 10, 2000, in Lewisburg. She was a 2019 graduate of Selinsgrove High School.
Lauren attended the Selinsgrove Church of the Nazarene. She enjoyed listening to music, and spending time in the outdoors. Lauren was a talented artist, and loved animals, especially her dog, four cats, fish and hamster.
In addition to her parents, Lauren is survived by her maternal grandfather, Jack L. Wagner; paternal grandparents, Dennis and Ida Ferree; paternal grandmother, Sandra Ferree; aunts, uncles, and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her maternal grandmother, Ruth Wagner.
A viewing will be held Saturday, Jan. 21, from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Selinsgrove Church of the Nazarene, 573 W. Sassafras St., Selinsgrove followed by the funeral service at 11 with the Rev. Charles Melton officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made in loving memory in Lauren’s name to any Truist Bank branch. Please designate for Lauren Ferree.
Arrangements are by the V.L. Seebold Funeral Home, 601 N. High St., Selinsgrove.