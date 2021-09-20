Laurin W. Slaybaugh, 76, of Pinebrook Road, Selinsgrove, passed away on Friday, April 17, 2020, at his home surrounded by his family.
He was born on May 30, 1943, in Gettysburg, a son of the late Daniel D. and Helen (Spangler) Slaybaugh. On February 12, 1960, he married Anita L. (Deardorff) Slaybaugh who survives.
Laurin attended Biglerville High School.
After high school he served for 20 years in the Army, including two tours in Vietnam, where he was awarded 2 Bronze Stars.
After the military, he worked for 12 years at Sorbus in Harrisburg as regional manager in the area of computers and later at Moorefield Communications as a field manager until his retirement. He then worked for the Union Snyder Dept. of Aging part-time.
Mr. Slaybaugh was a member of Salem Lutheran Church, a Master Mason in the Masonic Lodge for 46 years, and a member of the Harrisburg Consistory for 30 years.
In his spare time, he enjoyed driving his 1950 Chevrolet, also going to Hit and Miss Engine Shows around the country, and spending time in Arizona with his wife in their motorhome.
Surviving in addition to his wife is one daughter and son-in-law, Dawn and John Hoffman and grandson, Devin; one son, Dennis Slaybaugh and wife Leslie, grandsons Christopher Slaybaugh, Shawn Slaybaugh and fiancé Kiley Sheaffer; and grandson Josh Slaybaugh.
He was preceded in death by one son, Douglas Slaybaugh.
The Burial of Laurin Slaybaugh will take place in Arlington National Cemetery, September 22, 2021, at 3 p.m. with full Military Honors. Attendees should arrive an hour earlier at the administrative building.