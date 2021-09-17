Laurin W. Slaybaugh, 76, of Pinebrook Road, Selinsgrove, passed away Friday, April 17, 2020, at his home surrounded by his family.
He was born May 30, 1943, in Gettysburg, a son of the late Daniel D. and Helen (Spangler) Slaybaugh. On Feb. 12, 1960, he married Anita L. (Deardorff) Slaybaugh who survives.
Laurin attended Biglerville High School.
After high school he served for 20 years in the Army, including two tours in Vietnam, where he was awarded two Bronze Stars.
After the military, he worked for 12 years at Sorbus in Harrisburg as regional manager in the area of computers and later at Moorefield Communications as a field manager until his retirement. He then worked part-time for the Union Snyder Department of Aging.
Mr. Slaybaugh was a member of Salem Lutheran Church, a Master Mason in the Masonic Lodge for 46 years, and a member of the Harrisburg Consistory for 30 years.
In his spare time, he enjoyed driving his 1950 Chevrolet, also going to Hit and Miss Engine shows around the country, and spending time in Arizona with his wife in their motorhome.
Surviving in addition to his wife are one daughter and son-in-law, Dawn and John Hoffman and grandson, Devin; one son, Dennis Slaybaugh and fiancé Leslie O’Malley; grandsons, Christopher Slaybaugh, Shawn Slaybaugh and fiancé Kiley Sheaffer, and Josh Slaybaugh.
He was preceded in death by one son, Douglas Slaybaugh.
Burial with full military honors will take place at 3 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 22, in Arlington National Cemetery. Attendees should arrive an hour earlier at the administrative building.
Arrangements are by the V.L. Seebold Funeral Home, 601 N. High St., Selinsgrove.