Lavern Merlin Koch Sr., 84, of Muncy, Pa. and Poinciana, Fla., passed away Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021, in Florida.
Lavern was born in February 1937 in Williamsport, Pa., to the late Lawrence D. and Alta M. Koch. He married Marsha Lundergan in 1997 and shared 23 years of marriage. He was a graduate of Hughesville High School in 1955 and served in the U.S. Army from 1955 to 1977, stationed in Korea and Germany, retiring from Fort Bliss in El Paso, Texas. He also acquired an associate’s degree in accounting from the Williamsport Area Community College.
He is survived by his wife, Marsha of Poinciana, Fla.; his sons, Lavern M. (Junior) of Milton and Lawrence (Larry) O. Koch of Columbus, Ohio; his daughters, Yvonne M. Ware of Columbus, Ohio, Denise D. (Kirk) Smith of Grove City, Ohio, and Roberta A. (Stephen) Heneks of Mebane, N.C.; four grandsons, four granddaughters, and five great-grandsons. He is also survived by his brothers, Charles and Allen Koch; and sisters, Hazel Lehman and Lena Morrison.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Betty W. (Rovenolt) in 1980; son, Sherman L. in 1960; by two brothers, Dison and Clarence Koch; and two sisters, Twila McCoy and Velva Myers.
Lavern will be interred in Arlington National Cemetery. He was a good soldier and would search out fellow soldiers. He once gave a new T-shirt that displayed retired Army to a homeless veteran in need of a new shirt. He would hand out $20 in $5 increments each week to homeless veterans as he would be out and about on Fridays.
Once an avid bowler, he also enjoyed playing cards with family and friends. He was always out talking to people and loved to hand out Tootsie rolls to kids. He was called Uncle Toots(ie) by many. He loved to travel and once traveled the scenic Route 66. He loved nature and animals and walked in parks often. He more recently was learning to swim with his wife Marsha at the local YMCA.
A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23, at the Muncy VFW.