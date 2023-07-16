Lavina R. Yoder, 61, of 1000 Violet Road, Mifflinburg, entered into rest Saturday, July 15, 2023, surrounded by family.
She was born June 21, 1962, in Belleville, a daughter of the late David and Anne (Peachy) Zook. On June 30, 1983, in Belleville, she married Edwin J. Yoder, who preceded her in death April 8, 2021.
Lavina was a member of the Shady Grove Mennonite Church, Mifflinburg.
She loved sewing, quilting, was known for her whoopie pies and cooking at weddings. Lavina was always willing to help others and put others first.
Surviving are three sons and daughters-in-law, Jonathan and Emily Yoder of Mifflinburg; James and Elizabeth Yoder of Middleburg; and Jason and Elaine Yoder of Mifflinburg; one daughter and son-in-law, Judith and Scott Rose of Lewisburg; four brothers, John L. Zook of Belleville, David P. Zook of Belleville, Timothy S. Zook of Mifflinburg, and Chester M. Zook of Milroy; two sisters, Martha J. Sharp of Beville NY, and Sarah A. Peachy of McVeytown; five grandchildren, Larissa Grace, Claudia Elaine, and Fernando Walter Rose, and Jaxton Edwin and Jace Edward Yoder; one brother-in-law and his wife, Vernon and Nancy Yoder of Belleville; four sisters-in-law and their husbands, Leora and Mike Yoder of Belleville, Fern Brooks of Stuarts Draft, Virginia, and Twila and Clayton Beachey of Bastrop, Texas; sister-in-law Twila Yoder of Belleville; and mother-in-law, Naomi Yoder of Belleville.
She was preceded in death by her father-in-law, Louis Yoder; and brothers-in-law, Phillip and John David Yoder.
A viewing will be conducted from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m., Wednesday, July 20, 2023, at the Shady Grove Christian Fellowship, 5327 Buffalo Road, Mifflinburg, where the funeral will be conducted on Thursday, at 10 a.m., with Dan Stoltzfus, Andrew Zook, Amos Esh, and Loren Yoder, officiating ministers.
Interment will be in Shady Grove Christian Fellowship Cemetery.
Arrangements are by Roupp Funeral Home, Inc., 8594 Old Turnpike Road, Mifflinburg.
Leave condolences online at www.rouppfuneralhome.com.