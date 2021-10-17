State lawmakers in Harrisburg often boast of transparency but can also be quick to criticize the other side of the aisle for a perceived lack of transparency regarding key issues.
Make no mistake, Democrats and Republicans are perfectly content to keep the inner workings of what is happening inside the state Capitol to themselves.
If someone does come calling, the lawmakers can hide behind a week Right to Know Law that lacks any real punitive measures.
Last week, a joint investigation between Spotlight PA and The Caucus revealed that the state Legislature spent nearly $10 million in taxpayer dollars over the past two years on private lawyers, but regularly hid the reason for those expenses. The two news outlets — The Daily Item is a partner with Spotlight PA — reviewed thousands of documents from 2019 and 2020.
The documents were often heavily redacted to the point of wasting paper and ink with their responses. Some documents show lawmakers paid for lawyers to continue public record fights, continued attempts to overturn the 2020 presidential election and “secret personnel problems.”
To be clear, members of both parties and from both chambers are guilty of the practice. Not surprisingly, many of the law firms hired — some at a cost of $750 an hour — then turn around and donate back into lawmakers’ campaigns. These expenditures come with very little public scrutiny, a perfect little, “good old boy” circle.
According to the investigation, “The expense records provide a window into both the small and large political fights prioritized by top leaders, from harassment cases to the $1.2 million cost for election matters in 2020 — a running tab that is about to skyrocket again as GOP leaders in the Senate embark on another review of President Joe Biden’s win in the state.”
The redactions, lawmakers said, are required to “protect sensitive information that, if revealed, could jeopardize legal strategy. They argued that details are blacked out carefully and on a case-by-case basis.”
Documents clearly show “carefully” is a bit generous. It is typical for organizations under the Right to Know Law to broadly redact and then fight it out through the Office of Open Records. That’s if they don’t find a way to hide behind an exemption.
“They should be taking a scalpel to these legal invoices and not a hatchet,” said Melissa Melewsky, media law counsel at the Pennsylvania NewsMedia Association.
This default setting isn’t good enough. Taxpayers have a right to know how their money is being spent, especially when the money being spent is used to deny access to public information.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus are the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Managing Editor Bill Bowman.