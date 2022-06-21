Lawrence A. Gingrich Jr., 88, of East New Market Street, Freeburg, passed away Monday, June 20, 2022, at his home.
He was born Nov. 11, 1933, in Sunbury, a son of the late L. Arthur and Mildred A. (Garman) Gingrich.
There will be no viewing or funeral services at this time. Funeral services will be at the convenience of the family.
Mr. Gingrich’s family would like to give a special thank you to the Hospice of Evangelical for the care given to Lawrence.
Arrangements are by the Blank Funeral Home, 395 State St., Sunbury.