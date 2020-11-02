Lawrence E. “Larry” Reich Jr, 55, of Millmont, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020 at his home.
Born in Portsmouth, VA on July 30, 1965, he was the son of Bonnie (Smith) Moser of Mooresburg and the late Lawrence E. Reich Sr. He was married to the former Gwen-Iris Flodin. Together they celebrated 34 years of marriage.
Larry was a 1983 graduate of Milton High School and was attending Luzerne County Community College where he was on the Dean’s List his last four semesters. He had served in the U.S. Navy and had worked for Furman Foods.
He greatly enjoyed spending time with his family and attended Christ Wesleyan Church in Milton.
In addition to his wife and mother, he is survived by a daughter Gwen-Iris Melissa Reich, of Millmont, a son Dr. Jehoshaphat C. “JC” Reich, of Philadelphia, and a sister Jennifer Denney, of Sunbury.
Friends and relatives will be received on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, from 12 to 1 p.m. at the Prayer Chapel of Christ Wesleyan Church 363 Stamm Road, Milton. A memorial service will begin at 1 with the Rev Fred Bennett officiating.
Arrangements are under the care of the Shaw Funeral Home 400 N. Front St. Milton.
