Lawrence “Larry” H. Ditty, 78, of Lake Ariel, passed away Thursday morning, March 10, 2022, at home surrounded by his loving wife of 27 years, the former Terri Sledzinski, and his children.
Born in East St. Louis, Illinois, he was the son of the late John H. and Vera M. (Mitten) Ditty. He was a Sunbury Owl graduating with the high school class of 1961 and earned a bachelor of arts degree from Anderson College in Indiana. Larry was a United States Army veteran serving during the Vietnam War Era at Edgewood Arsenal as a water and sanitation specialist.
For 37 years, Larry spent his career as a chemical engineer for RCA/Thomson Consumer Electronics in Dunmore. He was the inventor of multiple patents and supervised start up processes for new factories in multiple countries that allowed him to travel and experience the world. For the next 20 years and most currently, he and wife were owners of Century 21 Select Group in Hamlin and Lake Ariel. Devoted to his customers and clients and respected by his colleagues, Larry was an award winning agent, but considered the many friends he made through his real estate business, the biggest award of all.
Larry was a member of the Salem Community Church, Hamlin, a 32 degree Freemason of the Ancient Accepted Scottish Rite, and life member of the American Legion Post 0869. He served on the Salem Township Planning Commission for over 30 years, and was a lifetime member of the Ledgedale Fire Company serving over 38 years. With more than 20 years as their president, he championed and initiated fund raising efforts and grants contributing to their overall success and expansion to include a dive rescue unit. A charter member of the Rotary of Hamlin/Lake Ariel since 2012, Larry was a proud Rotarian, earning a Paul Harris Fellow. He served as their trustworthy treasurer, and was instrumental in the planning of many fundraising efforts benefitting multiple local and global community projects.
When he had spare time, you could find Larry on the golf course, running a marathon, walking the neighborhood, boating on Lake Wallenpaupack, tending the grill, entertaining guests, and watching or attending a Penn State or Indiana University sporting event with great enthusiasm. His favorite places to vacation with family were the OBX, Key West and Thousand Islands making memories that will last them a lifetime.
Larry is survived by his children and grandchildren who were foremost in his life and his absolute pride and joy, Dori Ann Ditty-Phillips and her husband John of Walton, Indiana; Shane Ditty and his wife Nicole, Lillie and Emma, of South Bend, Indiana; Eric Ditty and his wife Stefanie, Riley and Owen, of Douglassville, Pa.; Stephen Justice, Logan and Sydney of Lake Ariel; and Andrea Shehadi and her husband Jarrod, Sophia and Jack of Hamlin.
Also surviving are sister, Barbara Erdman; brothers, John, Wayne, and Kevin Ditty, and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by a brother, Keith Ditty.
Larry was also loved and will be missed by his extended family, the Sledzinski’s. He shared many happy times with his in-laws and cherished the times with countless nieces, nephews and every new addition to the family.
Cremation took place at Lake Region Crematory, Lake Ariel.
Friends may call from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, March 18, at the James Wilson Funeral Home, 143 Gravity Road, Lake Ariel.
A memorial service will take place at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 19, at Salem Community Church, 613 Hamlin Hwy., Hamlin, with services by the Rev. Dr. Jeffrey L. Rarich, Pastor.
Contributions in Larry’s memory may be made to the Ledgedale Volunteer Fire Company, 529 Goose Pond Road, Lake Ariel, PA 18436 or the Rotary Club of Hamlin/Lake Ariel, PO Box 364, Hamlin, PA 18427.
For directions, to share a memory, or to leave a condolence for the family please visit www.jameswilsonfuneralhome.com.