Lawrence J. “Larry” Keim Jr., 82, of Dornsife, passed away Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, at his home.
He was born in Herndon on Jan. 26, 1939, to the late Lawrence Sr. and Mae L. (Rebuck) Keim.
He graduated from Mount Carmel High School in 1957.
Larry worked as a farmer for 30 years and retired from Meckley’s Limestone after 20 years of employment. He also served as a supervisor for Washington Township for 30 years.
He was a member of the Paxton Bible Church, Dalmatia.
Larry enjoyed attending his grandchildren and great-grandchildren’s activities, going hunting and watching Florida Gators and Pittsburgh Steelers football. He was an avid collector of milk bottles and old pictures of the local area and could often be found at sales looking for these items.
He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Mae D. (Wolfe) Keim; seven children, Julie Keim, Vickie Bassler (Steve), Kathy McCann (Mark), Lori Cooper (Dave), Shelly Keim, Penny Brightbill (Jon), and Lawrence J. Keim III (Jen); 10 grandchildren, Melissa Rothermel, Jeremy Cooper, Ryan Cooper, Brittany Snyder, Kayla Horlacher, Joshua McCann, Caitlin Keim, Cortney Keim, JD Brightbill, and Colton Keim; eight great-grandchildren, Claire Rothermel and Carter Rothermel, Chloe and Kensley Snyder, Dorothy, Kallen, and Delilah Horlacher, and Mason Sees; four siblings, Kenneth Keim (Trish), David Keim (Kay), Florence George (Bobby) and Lois Garmen (Chuck); one sister-in-law, Karen Keim; as well as nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by one brother, Russell Keim.
Viewing will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 30, at the Stephen R. Rothermel Funeral Home, 1133 Ridge Road, Klingerstown, with the funeral service following at 11 a.m. with Pastor Dan Lepley officiating.
Interment will follow in Northumberland Memorial Park.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Paxton Bible Church, 5298 State Route 147, Dalmatia, PA 17017.
