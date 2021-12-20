Lawrence P. “Larry” Sassani, 60, passed away Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, at the Belair Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center after his 20-year battle with Multiple Sclerosis.
Born Jan. 6, 1961, in Shamokin, he was the first child of Lawrence and Carol Mae (Lukens) Sassani who have preceded him in death. His father relocated them to Buffalo, N.Y., and then to Olean where Larry attended Olean public schools from third through 12th grade, graduating in 1979.
It was in London that he met his wife, Martina, a native of Germany. Returning to the states they married in 1985 and eventually settled in York. They were married for 34 years before her death in 2019.
They had one son, Hunter Sassani, who still resides in York. Larry is survived by siblings, Virginia Sassani of Pittsburgh, Maria (Richard Kunkle) Sassani of Pittsburgh, Carla (Leonard) Delvecchio of Boalsburg, Luke (Rachel) Sassani of Lower Burrell, Samuel (Jennifer) Sassani of Zionsville, and a large extended family of nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, and uncles who will miss him.
A service is being considered for the Spring of 2022 in the Wellsboro area.