A former Milton resident sued the Roman Catholic Diocese of Harrisburg and two bishops Tuesday, alleging he was abused by two priests at St. Joseph Church in Milton in the 1960s.
In a press conference in Harrisburg today, the alleged victim, Donald Asbee, said he was "repeatedly abused by two priests" when he was 9 years old, according to the lawsuit. Asbee now lives in Missouri.
"This is one of the most difficult experiences of my life," Asbee said. "I, like so many others, had to endure the torture of clergy sexual abuse."
Asbee named the Rev. Raymond Dougherty and the Rev. Walter Sempko as his assailants. Dougherty was among more than 70 clergy members accused of sexual abuse included in a list released by the Harrisburg Diocese last August. Sempko was not among the accused in the Diocese's list. Both are dead. Neither Doughtery nor Sempko were listed in the statewide grand jury report issued last year.
"I was raised in a devout Catholic household. I was told repeatedly to obey the Father," he said. "I was told I must become an altar boy as soon as I was able. At age 9, I began this journey through hell itself."
The Roman Catholic Diocese of Harrisburg released the following statement regarding Asbee's lawsuit against the Diocese, Bishop Kevin Rhoades and Bishop Ronald Gainer:
“As our attorneys have not yet reviewed the complaint in question, it would be inappropriate for us to comment at this time," Diocesan Spokesperson Mike Barley said. "To be clear, the actions alleged in this complaint took place long before Bishop Gainer’s tenure in Harrisburg. Bishop Gainer has been open and transparent with regard to priest-child sexual abuse and had no knowledge of the priests mentioned in this lawsuit’s actions until research was conducted during the Grand Jury Process.
“Our Survivor Compensation Program is coming to a conclusion and we will be making a final report available once it is completed.”
“In my own name, and in the name of the Diocesan Church of Harrisburg, I continue to express our profound sorrow and apologize to the survivors of child sex abuse, the Catholic faithful and the general public for the abuses that took place and for those Church officials who failed to protect children," Bishop Gainer said.