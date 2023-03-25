Lewisburg and Selinsgrove have dominated the boy’s lacrosse scene for half a decade, but the two Central Susquehanna Lacrosse League and district powers might have some partners this spring.
The Green Dragons and Seals have met in every District 4 final since 2017, with the Green Dragons winning the last three titles and seven of the last eight.
However, Danville, under first-year coach Devon Francke, might have something to say, especially after picking up an 11-8 win over Green Dragons during the first week of the regular season.
“I think league and districts everyone will be looking at Selinsgrove as the preseason favorite,” Lewisburg coach John Vaji said. “They return some very skilled players with much varsity experience. I also believe Danville and Bellefonte will be quite talented and Mifflinburg will always play tough and it appears their numbers have increased from last year.”
Coach Vaji’s Green Dragons have some firepower to replace, including five Daily Item all-stars and All-American Matt Spaulding. As per usual, the expectation is the Green Dragons will reload and be in full gear by the postseason.
“I am excited to see this year’s team in action. We lost a lot from last year’s team but have some very skilled players returning,” Vaji said. “We will need to be a very disciplined team offensively and defensively. I have been very pleased with the play of our defensemen in the preseason.”
Vaji said he will look to the returning leadership from Hagen Person and Jack Kilbride — along with Evan Aikey, Hamzah Abou-Eid, Hayes Schumacher and Ben Redding — while also seeing the emergence of players who were stuck behind a talented senior class a year ago.
“Some seniors who were behind some very skilled seniors last year will have their chance to step up this year including Mason Fassero, Derek Gessner and Alfred Romano who is playing for the first time in high school,” Vaji said.
The Seals return standout long-stick midfielder Loegan Othoudt to lead a team that lost to Lewisburg, 10-7 in the district title game. It was another in a line of narrow losses in the final for the Seals, who have lost four of the last five district finals by no more than three goals. In the five title games since 2017 — there was no tournament in 2020 — Lewisburg has outscored the Seals 43-38.
Danville returns one of the area’s top faceoff men in senior Kyle Vanden Heuvel and have sent notice early with their win over Lewisburg to start the year. The Ironmen have not appeared in the district final since 2016.
“The overall goal is first district title in program history,” Francke said. “Expect competition to be physical with solid stick skills and disciplined, established teams. Overall, we’re extremely excited to get to work and change the culture of Danville Lacrosse.
“We have tremendous kids that want to win and build a program of lasting success and a coaching staff with overarching philosophies on how to achieve our goals.”
Mifflinburg was winless a year ago and coach Dane Stine will have a young roster to work with, led by returning all-star Noah Rodichok, who led the team in groundballs.
“Our team is young as far as experience goes, we need to keep working hard and I believe we can do well,” Stine said. “Our key returners need to step up and take leadership roles on the field at practice and in games.”