LEWISBURG — The League of Women Voters of the Lewisburg Area’s Educational Forum series continues with a virtual talk by Sue Ellen Henry, a professor of education at Bucknell University on Nov. 16. Her talk, titled “What is Critical Race Theory and What are People Afraid of About It?” is scheduled to start at noon. According to the university, the talk will examine the current concerns among many about the teaching of Critical Race Theory in public schools and what the concerns mean for teachers and anti-racism education?
Henry’s research focuses on the influence of social class on the school experiences of early learners, multicultural education and service learning pedagogy. In 2014, she published “Children’s Bodies in Schools: Corporeal Performances of Social Class,” which explores the influence of social class position on non-verbal communications in schools. Her other scholarly work has been published in Educational Studies, Teachers College Record and Educational Theory. She currently serves as the director for the Center for Social Science Research at Bucknell University.
The meeting will be held remotely via Zoom. The Zoom meeting room will be open at 11:30 a.m. All participants must register in advance. To initiate registration, send an email to LWVLAForum@gmail.com. The registration deadline is Nov. 14. League membership is not required to participate. All are welcome.
— THE DAILY ITEM