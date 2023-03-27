Leah F. Umholtz, 99, of Selinsgrove, passed away Thursday, March 23, 2023, at the Manor at Penn Village.
She was born Aug. 2, 1923, in Dalmatia, a daughter of the late Newton and Rosie (Schreffler) Michaels. She married William G. Umholtz who preceded her in death on Aug. 14, 1996.
Leah was a graduate of the Mahanoy Joint High School.
She was employed for many years in retail at Boscov’s.
Mrs. Umholtz is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Wendy L. and Carl L. Sebasovich; grandchildren, Todd A. and Debra Sebasovich and Randy C. and Jennifer Sebasovich, all of Sunbury; her great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, and one brother, Walter Michael of Millersburg.
She was preceded in death by one brother, Dean Michaels; and one sister, Mae Deppen.
Leah will be interred with her husband in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville.
Arrangements are by the Zweier Funeral Home, 157 Chestnut St., Sunbury.