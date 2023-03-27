Leah F. Umholtz, 99, of Selinsgrove, passed away Thursday, March 23, 2023, at the Manor at Penn Village.

She was born Aug. 2, 1923, in Dalmatia, a daughter of the late Newton and Rosie (Schreffler) Michaels. She married William G. Umholtz who preceded her in death on Aug. 14, 1996.

Leah was a graduate of the Mahanoy Joint High School.

She was employed for many years in retail at Boscov’s.

Mrs. Umholtz is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Wendy L. and Carl L. Sebasovich; grandchildren, Todd A. and Debra Sebasovich and Randy C. and Jennifer Sebasovich, all of Sunbury; her great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, and one brother, Walter Michael of Millersburg.

She was preceded in death by one brother, Dean Michaels; and one sister, Mae Deppen.

Leah will be interred with her husband in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville.

Arrangements are by the Zweier Funeral Home, 157 Chestnut St., Sunbury.

Tags

Trending Video