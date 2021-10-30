Leanna Kathryn Winters, 80, of Northumberland passed away October 23, 2021, with her family by her side.
She was the wife of William E. Winters with whom she celebrated 53 years of marriage. Born in Sunbury, November 4, 1940, to Elsie and Clarence Clements. She graduated from Northumberland High School in 1958.
Leanna was a member of the Eastern Star/Rainbow Girls in her youth and could she rock a hat in the Red Hat Society in her later years. She was an avid seamstress and quilter. She was a lover of both cats and dogs and shared her home with many over the years.
She loved to entertain. Leanna hosted her coffee klatch every morning with her best friends. Christmas was her favorite time of year. She loved, watching her children and grandchildren open their gifts. Leanna loved to travel. Especially to places with a beach with her family and friends watching the waves and sunsets.
She was the proprietor of the Checker Bar with her husband Bill on Market Street, Sunbury, The Hair Place in Northumberland, and the Second Street Skate Stop before working for the Selinsgrove Center.
She was preceded in death by her first husband, Domenico Luis Reed, and son, Anthony Luis Reed. Surviving in addition to her husband are her daughter Debra, longtime girlfriend of Robert Kolarick, Bethany, wife of Brian Amerman, William E. Winters II “Bo” husband of Kimberly; grandchildren, Anthony, Devyn, Tilky, Maxwell, Hayley, Alexander, Koryn, Kennedy, Justine, Samantha and Katelin; great-grandchildren, Emelia, Lily, Bennett, Killian and Jupiter Wren.
Leanna was our rock. She was loving and loved by everyone. We will miss her greatly.
A memorial service will be held at a later date to be announced.
The family request no flowers, but rather memorial contributions be made to the Priestly-Forsyth Memorial Library, 100 King Street, Northumberland, PA 17857.
Arrangements by the Jerre Wirt Blank Funeral Home, 309 Water St., Northumberland.