Leanne L. Reader, 64, of Danville, passed away Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, at Geisinger Medical Center after a long and courageous battle against lung cancer.
She was born June 28, 1958, a daughter of the late Henry and Gerturde L. McCormick.
Leanne is survived by her former husband, Jay L. Reader of Sunbury; and their three children, Tiffany L. and Kelly W. Mausteller of Lightstreet, William H. Reader of Hazelton, Ashleigh E. and Jared J. Sutherland of Sunbury; along with four grandchildren, Corey, Wyatt, Owen and Jeweleanna; a brother, Larry and Judy McCormick of Danville; and lifelong friends, Julie A. (McCloughan) Gross of Northumberland and Terrance R. Lutz of Danville.
At Leanne's request, private funeral services will be held for her family.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Brady Funeral Home of Danville. Please send online condolences to Brady Funeral Home.com