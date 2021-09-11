Lear E. Shambach, 89, Millmont Sep 11, 2021 25 min ago Lear E. Shambach, 89, of Millmont, went to be with the Lord on Jan. 8, succumbing to COVID-19. A service will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Sept. 19 at Grace Covenant Community Church, Middleburg. Tags Lear E. Shambach Lord Grace Covenant Community Church Service Christianity Succumb Trending Video COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS Obituaries Shambach, Lear E. DORMAN, Lewis E. Wert Dyer, Janice Taute, Thomas KERSTETTER, Mary Alice Oct 4, 1936 - Sep 9, 2021 MUSSER, Beatrice Apr 30, 1935 - Sep 4, 2021 HOMMEL, Daniel Jun 8, 1952 - Sep 9, 2021 SHAFFER, Donna Sep 2, 2021 STROHECKER, Paul Apr 22, 1936 - Sep 9, 2021 Mathias, Charles Shop Local Trending Recipes This Week's Circulars Daily Item Reprints