DANVILLE — The Kiwanis Club of Danville will host a wine mixer Friday as an opportunity for residents who are interested to learn more about the group.
The mixer will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 1 at Shade Mountain Winery in Riverside. The casual, come and go as you please, event will have a cash bar and provided snacks. To RSVP, call 770-880-8036 and receive a free drink ticket.
This event is an opportunity for those interested in joining the Kiwanis Club to volunteer in the community to learn more about the group's initiatives and the ways in which they are working to improve the lives of Danville children, according to the club.
— ANNA WIEST