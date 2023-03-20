We recently learned that the Kutztown School District canned a middle school reading project because the book chosen was based on stories of how teenagers are reacting to the reality of climate change.
One school board member even asked if the school would promote “the other side of the climate story.”
While there is only one side to climate facts, there is another side to Kutztown pulling a climate-related book from kids’ hands. Connecticut and New Jersey now require climate change instruction in schools, with Oregon, California, and New York considering similar proposals.
Different states and different school districts will come up with different ways of incorporating fact-based climate instruction into the curriculum. But ignoring and avoiding discussion of what the impacts of climate change will be on current students is a dishonest way to educate our children.
Today’s students need to learn about climate change early on so they can address the failures of our current leaders — and for their own survival.
Connie Shultz,
State College