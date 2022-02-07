Leatha Irene DeLong, 80, of Lewisburg, entered into rest Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, at her residence.
She was born Feb. 7, 1941, in Mifflinburg, a daughter of the late Kernit John and Louella (Arney) Mowery. On Sept. 2, 1961, she married Dale J. DeLong, who survives. Her death breaks the union of 60 years.
She was a graduate of Mifflinburg High School class of 1955.
Leatha worked for 46 years as a medical secretary in the medical records department at Evangelical Community Hospital. Earlier in life she worked as a waitress for Wehrs Dairy, Mifflinburg.
She attended Christ Wesleyan Church, Milton, for many years.
Leatha enjoyed reading, doing puzzles and spending time with her family. She loved getting together with her family — they were her world.
In addition to her loving husband, she is survived by three children, Anita (Scott) Houtz, Brenda (James) Stigerwalt and Anthony (Cindy) DeLong; eight grandchildren, William, Jeffrey, Bradley, Heather, Sarah, Michael, Jennifer and Rachel; and 14 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by a brother, Randall (Faye) Mowery; and two sisters, Fae Kuhns and Neta (Gene) Hoffmaster.
She was preceded in death by a brother, Nevin Mowery.
Family and friends are invited to the viewing from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 10, at Adamo Funeral Home, 16 Walnut St., Mifflinburg, where the funeral will be held at 11 with Pastor Ken Paulhamus officiating.
Interment will be in Penns Creek Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Leatha’s memory may be sent to Christ Wesleyan Church, Milton.
To share in Leatha’s online memorial, please visit www.adamofh.com.
Funeral arrangements are by Dominick T. Adamo Funerals · Cremations · Monuments, 16 Walnut St., Mifflinburg.