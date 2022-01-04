Leatha Showalter, 91, formerly of 89 Maple St., Mifflinburg, entered into rest at 2:15 p.m. Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, at the Emmanuel Center for Nursing and Rehab, Danville.
She was born Nov. 2, 1930, in Snyder County, a daughter of the late Merril and Jennie (Steimling) Haines. On June 5, 1948, in Millmont, she married Elwood Lee Showalter, who preceded her in death Dec. 2, 2017.
Leatha was a member of the Mifflinburg United Methodist Church.
She attended Millmont schools.
Leatha enjoyed baking, being with her grandchildren, and traveling to various locations, especially Florida with Elwood.
Surviving are one daughter and son-in-law, Sue and Dave Roat of Mifflinburg; one son and daughter-in-law, Steven and Anne Showalter of Orange Park, Florida; four grandchildren and their spouses, Becky and Steve Heimbach of Lewisburg, Jeff and Mindy Roat of New Berlin, Christopher and Vanessa Showalter of Orange Park, Florida, and Benjamin and Melissa Showalter of Orlando, Florida; and three great-grandchildren, Derrik and Maggie Roat, and Abigail Showalter.
She was preceded in death by two brothers, Marvin and Steryl; two sisters, Faye and Eleanor; and beloved nephews, Terry and Larry.
The Showalter family expresses a special thank you to the staff of the Emmanuel Center, Danville, for their excellent care.
Family and friends are welcome from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Jan. 8, at Mifflinburg United Methodist Church, 279 Market St., Mifflinburg, where a memorial service will be conducted at noon with the Rev. Robert Rice and Rev. Shirley Cornell officiating. Masks are recommended but not required.
Interment will be private in Mifflinburg Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to Mifflinburg United Methodist Church, or Emmanuel Center, 11 Schoolhouse Road, Danville PA 17821.
Funeral arrangements are by Roupp Funeral Home, Inc., 8594 Old Turnpike Road, Mifflinburg.
