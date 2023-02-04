The Associated Press
NEW ORLEANS — LeBron James moved 36 points away from breaking the NBA career scoring record in the Los Angeles Lakers’ 131-126 loss to New Orleans on Saturday night that ended the Pelicans’ losing streak at 10 games.
James had 27 points to go with nine rebounds and six assists as he continued to close in on Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s record total of 38,387 points.
Brandon Ingram scored 35 points for the Pelicans.
Clippers 134, Knicks 128, OT
NEW YORK — Kawhi Leonard scored 35 points, Paul George added 30 and the Clippers beat the Knicks in overtime.
After the Clippers lost a 17-point fourth quarter lead, Nicolas Batum’s 3-pointer at the regulation buzzer tied it at 115. The Clippers scored the first four points of overtime and never relinquished the lead.
Nets 125, Wizards 123
NEW YORK — Cam Thomas scored a career-high 44 points off the bench and short-handed Brooklyn overcame a 23-point deficit to beat Washington.
Edmond Sumner also set a personal best with 29 points. Brooklyn guard Kyrie Irving was out with what the team said was right calf soreness a day after he told the Nets he wants to be traded.
The Nets, who also played without Kevin Durant (right knee MCL sprain), T.J. Warren (left shin contusion) and Ben Simmons (left knee soreness), also lost Seth Curry (left adductor) and Markieff Morris (sore left knee) in the game.
Kristaps Porzingis led the Wizards with 38 points.
Suns 116, Pistons 100
DETROIT — Deandre Ayton had 31 points and 16 rebounds to help Phoenix beat Detroit.
The surging Sungs have won eight of 10 games, including a victory at Boston on Friday night, and have help on the way with Devin Booker nearing his return. The three-time All-Star guard has been out since Christmas with a groin injury, but dunked in warmups in another sign that he’s close to coming back.
Chris Paul had 14 assists for a balanced offense that didn’t need him to make shots, finishing 0 for 7 and without a field goal for the first time since March 18, 2017, when he helped the Los Angeles Clippers beat Cleveland by 30 points.
Mikal Bridges scored 24 points, Cameron Johnson had 20 points and Torrey Craig added 14 points for Phoenix. Saddiq Bey had 25 points for Detroit.
Bulls 129, Trail Blazers 121
CHICAGO — Zach LaVine scored 36 points, DeMar DeRozan had 27 and the Bulls topped Damian Lillard and the Trail Blazers.
Nikola Vucevic added 23 points and 11 rebounds as Chicago won for the third time in four games, erasing a 17-point deficit in the second half. Ayo Dosunmu had 13 points, including a key 3-pointer in the third quarter.
Lillard scored 40 points for Portland, and Anfernee Simons had 27. But the Trail Blazers looked a little tired in the second half of their third game in four nights.
Thunder 153, Rockets 121
OKLAHOMA CITY — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 42 points to help the Thunder blow out the Rockets.
Oklahoma City set a Thunder record for points in a game. Gilgeous-Alexander shot 7 for 23 in a loss to the Rockets on Wednesday. Bucknell grad Mike Muscala scored a season-high 19 points and Josh Giddey added 17 points, 10 assists and eight rebounds for the Thunder.
Bucks 123, Heat 115
MILWAUKEE — Giannis Antetokounmpo had a triple-double with 35 points, 15 rebounds and 11 assists and the Bucks beat the short-handed Heat.
Jimmy Butler scored 32 points and Tyler Herro added 24 for the Heat, who had just nine available players. Antetokounmpo had his third triple-double of the season and 32nd of his career.