Leda Kaye Wolfgang, 80, of Millersburg, found eternal peace and rest in the arms of her Lord Jesus Christ on June 9, 2022, at the UPMC Harrisburg Hospital, surrounded by her loving family.
She was born May 23, 1942, in Klingerstown, a daughter of the late Farus and Macie (Engle) Erdman.
On July 6, 1963, she wed the love of her life, Dale George Wolfgang, with whom she proudly built a home and family for the past 58 years.
Her Christian faith and church family was a central part of Leda’s life. She grew up as a member of the Salem United Church of Christ in Rough and Ready. Leda’s generous spirit was evident in the many hours she dedicated as a volunteer serving others with David’s United Church of Christ and the First Methodist Church in Millersburg. Her beautiful voice was lifted to the Lord as a member of the choir in every church she attended. Leda found great joy and comfort in the words of her favorite hymns and ceaselessly prayed for others.
Over the years Leda enjoyed cooking, gardening, and caring for her family and friends. She was known by many for her sweet and kind heart which led her to tirelessly care for anyone in need.
She found many treasured friends through her involvement in the Millersburg Senior Center and the Northern Dauphin YMCA and as a faithful visitor to residents at the Manor nursing home. For several years she volunteered with her local Meals on Wheels program, where she delivered both meals and encouragement.
Leda leaves behind her loving husband, Dale George Wolfgang, and daughter, Michele Lee (Wolfgang) Hutchins, son-in-law Michael J. Hutchins, and two grandsons in whom Leda found her greatest joy, James Michael and Daniel George Hutchins. All of the family reside in Millersburg.
Leda loved being a part of a large family and cherished her childhood years on the family farm. She was at her happiest when her family gathered. She will be greatly missed by the six sisters and one brother who survive her, Violet Kahler, Leona Musick, Vena Hoch, Ruby Reitz, Bernice Koppenhaver, Elaine Dietrich, and Darwin Erdman, as well as many nieces and nephews.
Awaiting Leda on Heaven’s glorious shores were her grandson, Joshua Dale Hutchins; brothers, Clair Sr., Emory, and Willard Erdman; and sisters, Elsie, Eva, and Diane Erdman.
The family invites all who knew and loved Leda to services at Salem United Church of Christ, 11 Church Road, Klingerstown, on Friday, June 17. A viewing will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. Services will start at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Mark E. Mantz officiating.
Burial will be in the church cemetery following the services.
Arrangements are being cared for by the staff of Minnich Funeral Home, Klingerstown. To sign the guestbook go to www.minnichfuneral.com.