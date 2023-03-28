Lee C. Shuck, 87, of West Milton, peacefully entered into eternal rest Saturday, March 25, 2023.
Born May 15, 1935, in West Chillisquaque Township, he was a son of the late Harold and Edith (Wilson) Shuck. He married his first wife, the former Dorothy Jean Edinger who predeceased him in 1972 after 15 years of marriage. He then married his second wife, the former Ida Mae Belles who predeceased him in 2020 after 47 years of marriage.
Lee was a 1953 graduate of Montandon High School. He worked for his family business, the former Wilson Sand Plant for several years, and later worked for the former Chef Boyardee, now ConAgra for 42 years retiring in 1999.
Lee grew up a member of the Montandon Baptist Church.
Lee was an avid fan of Penn State Football and NASCAR. He enjoyed camping, boating, jigsaw puzzles, carpentry in his workshop, Lionel trains and watching Wheel of Fortune and Gold Rush. Lee also had a soft spot for his granddogs, but most importantly, loved being around his family.
Surviving are four children, Linda L. Shuck, of Milton, Jean M. (Paul) Shivers, of Charlotte, N.C., M. Eugene (Susan) Belles, of Shamokin, and Marie E. Hommel, of New Berlin; one brother, Paul (Linda) Shuck, of Virginia; three granddaughters, Amanda (Jonathon) Hunt, Tami (TJ) Sessions and Tina (Jon) Wilk; six grandsons, Payton Shivers, Tillman Shivers, Chuck (Renay) Backes, Brandon (Angel) Hommel, Joe (Hayle) Hommel and Edward Harringtown; 12 great-grandchildren and numerous beloved nieces and nephews.
In addition to his wives and parents, he was predeceased by one brother, Dick Shuck; one sister, Mary Dunkle; one sister in infancy; and one grandson, Carl G. Libby.
Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family with burial in the Montandon Cemetery.
The family suggests contributions in Lee’s memory be made to Haven to Home, P.O. Box 851, Berwick, PA 18603.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.cronrathgrenoblefuneralhome.com.