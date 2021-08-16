Lee Earl Paul Sr., 71, of Shamokin, passed away peacefully at his home, Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021.
He was born at home in Herndon on July 1, 1950, one of 11 children to the late Marlin and Mae (Bower) Paul. He married the late Bernice (Bohner) Paul on Nov. 17, 1973.
Lee attended Line Mountain School District. He was last employed by Harris Transportation in Millersburg.
He was a member of the Lower Mahanoy Fire Company and loved attending stock car races at Selinsgrove Speedway. His biggest love was being a grandfather.
He is survived by a son, Lee Earl Paul Jr. of Bloomsburg; a grandson, Zachary Lee Paul, also of Bloomsburg; and his long-time partner, Ethel Smith of Shamokin.
There will be no services held.
Arrangements are by the Jerre Wirt Blank Funeral Home, 395 State St., Sunbury.