Lee Ellen (Gray) Yohn, 75, wife of Glenn Gray, passed away peacefully, Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, at her residence with her loving husband by her side.
Lee Ellen was born June 16, 1947, in Lewisburg, a daughter of the late Eugene Yohn and Doris Reedy Yohn.
Lee grew up in Danville graduated from Danville High School in 1965. She was on the Honor Society all three years of high school. While growing up in Danville, Lee was a member of the Danville Boys and Girls Marching Band. She began as the band's mascot, then became a majorette, and eventually the head majorette leading the band on their many parades in the towns around Danville and beyond. Her twirling skills earned her a first-place trophy in a contest in Elysburg in 1962.
After her high school graduation, she enrolled at Bloomsburg State College and earned a degree in elementary education in 1969. In September of 1969 she began teaching second grade at Lincoln Elementary School in the Pottstown School District. It was there she met her future husband, Glenn, in the fall of 1970. They were married on Aug. 26, 1972, in her parent’s house in Danville. For their honeymoon they took a tour of the beautiful New England countryside from the White Mountains of New Hampshire to the beaches of Provincetown.
In 1976 they purchased a house on Laurelwood Road in North Coventry Township, Chester County and lived there for over 40 years raising two sons, Adam and Ryan. Lee was a wonderful and devoted mother to her two sons, and a loving wife to her husband. She gave a great deal of her time helping care for the kitties at Cat Angel Network adoption shelter, in addition to the many cats she gave a forever home to. Her bed buddy Harry was with her to the end and will miss her greatly.
Lee is survived by her husband Glenn, North Coventry Township; sons, Adam and wife Jill, Salem, Mass. and Ryan and fiancée Nikki Murry, Hamburg, Pa.; brother, Mark Yohn (Nancy), Danville; and grandchildren, Ethan and Maya Gray, Salem, Mass.
She will be greatly missed by all her family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to Cat Angel Network, P.O. Box 3071, Stowe, PA 19464 or Cedarville United Methodist Church, 1092 Laurelwood Road, Pottstown, PA 19465.
A visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. today, Feb. 2, at Cedarville United Methodist Church, 1092 Laurelwood Road, Pottstown, PA 19465, followed by the funeral service at 11.
Warker~Troutman Funeral Home Inc. is honored to serve the Yohn-Gray family.