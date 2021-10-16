Lee J. Musser, 84, of 2000 Route 61, Sunbury, went to be with his Lord suddenly on Friday, Oct. 15, 2021.
He was born June 18, 1937, in Middleburg, a son of the late John and Pauline (Geiswite) Musser. On Jan. 25, 1958, he married the late Joanne A. (Debo) Musser. They celebrated 52 years of marriage prior to her passing on April 13, 2010.
Lee retired in 2002 after 44 years of service with Service Electric Cablevision. He graduated in 1956 from Middleburg High School.
Lee was an avid bowler in his younger years. He enjoyed family times and especially the annual family Christmas cookie bake.
Lee shared his pastime between scrapping metal, watching the Hallmark Channel and caring for his beloved cat, April.
He is survived by one son and daughter-in-law, Rick A. and Mary N. Musser, of Selinsgrove; a daughter and son-in-law, Marcie A. and Fritz Giesen of Sunbury; a son-in-law, Joseph J. Trevitz of Allenwood; six grandchildren and their families, Christopher A. Trevitz, Andrea L. Mandelko, Matthew J. Trevitz, Nicole M. Hallman, Brandon S. Giesen, Jared A. Giesen; five great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren; a brother and sister-in-law, Donald and Donna Musser of Middleburg; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his wife, Lee was preceded in death by a daughter, Brenda L. Trevitz, of Jan. 10, 2016.
A viewing will be held on Wednesday from 10-11 a.m. at the Jerre Wirt Blank Funeral Home, 395 State St., Sunbury followed by the funeral service at 11 am. Interment will be in the Northumberland Memorial Park, Stonington.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Lee’s memory to Miller’s Crossroads United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 372, Sunbury, PA 17801 or to www.SUNpets.org.