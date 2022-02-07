Lee Minnier, 70, of Sunbury, died Jan. 26, 2022, at home.
He is survived by his wife, Nancy; siblings, Hazel, Jean and Ray; two stepsons, David (Rebecca) and Jesse (Corey); two sisters-in-law, two grandchildren, several nieces and nephews.
Lee was preceded in death by his parents, Frederick and Mary; brother, Carl; and his beloved dog, Molly.
Lee was a devoted member of the Masonic Lodge and a life member of the Lower Augusta Fire Company.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 11, at Augusta Baptist Church, Boyles Run Road, Sunbury, with a viewing from 10 to 11 a.m.
Interment will follow in Saint Peter’s Lutheran and Reformed Cemetery, Hallowing Run Road.
In lieu of flowers, donations will be accepted by the family to assist with funeral expenses.
Arrangements are by the Jerre Wirt Blank Funeral Home, Sunbury.