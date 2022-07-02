Two mental health efforts recently introduced are praised by local Valley leaders.
U.S. Senators Bob Casey (D-PA) and Bill Cassidy (R-LA) introduced legislation last week to support children and teens with mental health or substance use disorders. Also, 988 has been designated as the new three-digit dialing code that will route callers to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.
This piece of legislation is critical to better support children and teens, said Adrienne Mael, the president and CEO of the Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way.
According to the latest data from Pennsylvania Youth Survey (PAYS), “A number of scientific studies have identified a link between mental health problems, such as depression, and the use of ATODs (alcohol, tobacco and other drugs) during adolescence. Depression is the number one risk factor for suicide by teens, a risk amplified in teens self-medicating with ATODs. For youth between the ages of 10 and 24, suicide is the second leading cause of death, resulting in nearly 6,500 lives lost each year. While suicide is a public health concern, suicidal thoughts and attempts are even more common among youth."
"This data tells us that more must be done to support youth," said Mael. "Senator Casey and Cassidy’s proposed legislation is a great starting point to make sure children and teens have proper access to care and connections into the community. Locally, we encourage anyone who wants to support youth mental health to join area providers July 29 at a roundtable to discuss what can be done. Please contact the Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way at athomas@gsvuw.org for time and location information."
Bernadette Boerckel, Chief Outreach Officer of Central Susquehanna Intermediate Unit (CSIU), said the topics addressed in The Health Care Capacity for Pediatric Mental Health Act are directly aligned with the needs of CSIU's regional schools and healthcare systems.
"The logic model and goals of the Mental Health and Resiliency Community of Practice of the CSIU Region currently seek to leverage supports for many of these topics," said Boerckel. "These include increased access to mental health services for students and families—including telehealth; more partial hospital and day treatment options for intense cases, so that emergency rooms do not have to be utilized, community-based pediatric substance abuse awareness and treatment (this need is confirmed in our PAYS data), trauma-informed trainings for healthcare workers and educators, and stronger communication and collaboration between behavioral health services and school systems."
According to a media release from Casey and Cassidy, investments would go towards making treatment more accessible, training the health care workforce and strengthening partnerships between health care providers and communities.
“For many young people navigating mental health or substance use disorders, the pandemic exacerbated the everyday challenges they face. It has never been more clear—we need to fill in the many gaps in mental health care for kids. This legislation would ramp up efforts to expand the workforce that provides this crucial care while improving resources for kids who need care in their communities,” said Casey.
“The pandemic took an unprecedented toll on our children’s mental health,” said Dr. Cassidy. “This bill addresses gaps in the pediatric mental health system, so no child falls through the cracks.”
The grant programs established by the Health Care Capacity for Pediatric Mental Health Act would fund efforts to improve behavioral health integration, the practice of coordinating physical and mental health services as well as community-based resources. It would also support data collection on behavioral health care needs and modernize and improve mental health services through telehealth and many sites of care.
Northumberland County Children’s Mental Health Program Specialist William Brecker, of the county’s Behavioral Health and Intellectual Disabilities Services, said the legislation is a good thing.
"As a Children’s Mental Health Program Specialist, I obviously support any legislation relating to mental health or substance abuse," said Brecker. "However, I continue to be discouraged by the amount of attention not devoted to, in my professional opinion, the strongest contributing factor of mental illness among children; child abuse/neglect. I feel our antiquated child protective laws allow children to be raised in traumatic, and at times, horrific home environments."
Dawn Zeiger, the associate vice president of the Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Health in Danville said the mental health crisis for youth is unprecedented nationally and is particularly challenging locally in rural communities.
"We are working as expediently as possible to bring needed pediatric psychiatry and therapy to communities that have been underserved," said Zeiger. "Fortunately telemedicine has opened up our ability to add to locally available workforce by recruiting psychiatrists and therapists outside central PA to provide care in our local communities. We still have much work to do to meet needs and build out a full continuum of care and are supportive of legislation that funds expansion of much needed behavioral health access and workforce."
988
While some areas may be currently able to connect to the Lifeline by dialing 988, this dialing code will be available to everyone across the United States starting on July 16, according to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.
When people call, text, or chat 988, they will be connected to trained counselors that are part of the existing National Suicide Prevention Lifeline network. These trained counselors will listen, understand how their problems are affecting them, provide support, and connect them to resources if necessary, according to the organization.
The current Lifeline phone number (1-800-273-8255) will always remain available to people in emotional distress or suicidal crisis, even after 988 is launched nationally.
The Lifeline’s network of over 200 crisis centers has been in operation since 2005, and has been proven to be effective. It’s the counselors at these local crisis centers who answer the contacts the Lifeline receives every day. Numerous studies have shown that callers feel less suicidal, less depressed, less overwhelmed and more hopeful after speaking with a Lifeline counselor.
"When an individual is in crisis having fast resources is crucial," said Mael. "Having a quick connection to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is a wonderful step in the right direction. Locally, you can call CMSU’s TAPline Crisis number 24/7 if you are in Snyder, Union, Columbia or Montour Counties at 1-800-222-9016. In Northumberland County the 24/7 crisis number is 1-844-337-3224. These are numbers I recommend putting on the refrigerator or saving onto your phone since you never know when you or someone you love might need this type of support."