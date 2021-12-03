Public officials need to be accountable and transparent. That’s the very reason for the creation of the Right To Know Law (RTKL) and the Office of Open Records (OOR).
A Commonwealth Court decision this week that heavily favored a Berks County man in a quest to gain financial documents from the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association (PIAA) gave some insight as to why the state Legislature needs to consider updating some of the Office of Open Records laws to protect those seeking information.
Simon Campbell, a community activist, filed an RTK in early 2020 which sought out financial records from the PIAA over the course of more than a decade. Denied by PIAA Right to Know officer Robert Lombardi, Campbell appealed to the OOR.
PIAA responded with its own lawsuit claiming it should be held exempt from Right To Know requests. The panel of judges this week shut down that suit, reminding the PIAA that it is funded by taxpayers in nearly 1,500 schools across the state.
That was good news for transparency.
Campell also challenged the organization, saying Lombardi conducted a “bad faith” search for the records.
The court upheld the OOR decision to accept a signed affidavit by Lombardi that he searched extensively for the requested documents. Under the RTKL, when an agency submits an affidavit that it is not in possession of a record, it satisfies the agency’s burden in demonstrating the non-existence of the record in question with one signature.
The Daily Item lost an appeal to the OOR for the same records because the agency accepted Lombardi’s word without further inquiry.
That’s where the legislature needs to consider a change.
It’s a flaw in the checks and balances the law is supposed to provide.
In 2019, PIAA officials told The Daily Item that “all districts provide financial information.” When asked to review the records from District 4, which covers the entire Susquehanna Valley, the same group said it didn’t have financial records over a three-year window.
Lombardi said he conducted the search for records even though testimony before the courts showed he did not speak to all PIAA board members regarding the search.
If an unrelated third party — an auditor or agency representative — also had to sign off on the affidavit, it would at least provide more confidence in the statement to the watchdogs and the public they are trying to inform.
Until some form of fact-checking is added to the law, the blanket statements and signatures of those in power have to be accepted by the Office of Open Records, the courts, the watchdogs and the public.
That’s not good enough.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board.