Leitha J. Hauk (nee: Zimmerman) passed away peacefully Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021, at Forestview Skilled Nursing Center, Erie, after a long period of declining health.
Leitha was born June 26, 1933, in Sunbury, the only child of Eugene and Ethel Zimmerman (nee Welschans).
Leitha graduated from Sunbury High School, and graduated from Penn State with a teaching degree in home economics. Prior to her marriage in 1960, Leitha taught full-time in the Mifflinburg school district. She also continued to periodically substitute teach at the former St. Michael’s (later St. Monica’s) Parish school in Sunbury, and at Our Lady Of Lourdes School in Shamokin.
Leitha married her husband, the late Frederick W. Hauk DDS of Sunbury on May 30, 1960. During her life, Leitha was a devoted wife; mother to her three children, Michael, Kathryn, and Kurt; and grandmother to Brendan, Molly, Maggie, Andrew, Kyle, Rebecca, Elizabeth, and Chris.
As a nearly life-long resident of Sunbury, Leitha was deeply involved in many community activities for many years, including the St. Michael’s Parish chicken barbeques; the annual Sunbury Community Hospital Fair; and the St. Michael’s Parent-Teacher Organization; and along with her late husband Fred, the annual Degenstein Library Auction. In addition, Leitha filled many other volunteer positions over the years at the former Sunbury Community Hospital, St. Michael’s Parish school, and Our Lady of Lourdes. Leitha also was a skilled homemaker, cross-stitcher, and folk-art painter. Many of her seasonal crafts remain cherished heirlooms in the homes of her children and grandchildren.
Leitha was preceded in death by her parents, Eugene and Ethel Zimmerman; her stepmother, Alverta Zimmerman; and Fred Hauk, her husband of 47 years.
She is survived by her son, Michael Hauk (Deborah) of Fairview, Pa.; daughter, Kathryn Sherlock of Morgantown, W.Va.; son, Kurt Hauk (Carol) of Watertown, N.Y.; grandchildren, Brendan Sherlock, Molly Sherlock, Maggie Sherlock, Andrew Hauk, Kyle Hauk, Rebecca Traud, Elizabeth Sundberg, and Christopher Hauk; and great-grandchildren, Millie Traud and Nora Traud.
Funeral arrangements are made with the assistance of David T. Zweier Funeral Home, 157 Chestnut St., Sunbury, PA 17901. Calling hours will be from 1 to 4 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 6. Funeral Mass will begin at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 7, at St. Monica’s.
The family would like to express their thanks to Leitha’s long-time caregivers and staff at Nottingham Village, Northumberland, Pa.; Forestview Skilled Nursing Facility, Erie; Kathleen and Kimberly at UPMC Family Hospice, Erie; and Julie Rodkey at Northumberland National Bank.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Degenstein Community Library, Sunbury; St. Monica’s Parish, Sunbury; or UPMC Family Hospice via the Hamot Health Foundation.