NORTHUMBERLAND — Lemonade was the drink of the day in Northumberland on Saturday.
The 16th Lemonade Day, hosted by 17857.org, was held outside the borough building at Second and Orange streets. It brought out 29 children with 10 stands.
“I love seeing all the smiles and all the fun that these kids are having,” said Noelle Long, the president of 17857.org. “It’s good old fashioned family fun. The community comes out and they have a good day.”
One of those stands included Northumberland-Sunbury Soccer Club’s Thunder team of 15 girls. Twenty percent of their profits went to Ashburn’s Animals, of Selinsgrove, a non-profit animal rescue specializing in a wide variety of animals.
“I’m glad we’re doing this to raise money for animals who don’t have much,” said Caylee Stahl, 9, of Northumberland.
Laikyn Lahr, 9, of Northumberland, said she likes helping the organization with the animals.
“It will help them get better,” she said.
Thunder’s specialty drink was Frosty Lemonade, which had ice cream and whipped cream.
Friends Sadie Ritz and Emily Krebs, both 6 and of Northumberland, picked the theme of Lemonade Mermaids.
“All little girls love mermaids,” said Sadie.
Katie Ritz, Sadie’s mother, said the girls were at the event last year.
“They had so much fun being entrepreneurs,” she said. “We had to do it this year.”
Their specialty was Mermaid Lemonade with fresh lemonade or sparking pink, sugar on the rim of the cup and blue ice cubes.
Kallie Fisher, 12, of Sunbury, picked the theme of Potterheads’s Lemonade inspired by Harry Potter. It was her first year.
“I am a big fan of Harry Potter and I love selling lemonade,” said Kalie. “I did it at yard sales and I thought it would be fun to do it here.”
Her father Dave Fisher said the event is “pretty cool.”
“I love that it’s going on and keeping the community active,” he said.
Kalie’s recipes include Just Harry, an original lemonade; Golden Snitch Raspberry; Luna Loves Cotton Candy, which includes cotton candy; and Basilisk’s Bite, which included Jalapeno peppers.
The event was held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. It included a contest and other activities during the day.