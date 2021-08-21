DANVILLE — Eight-year-old Ryleigh Alexander and her two younger siblings did their part Saturday in helping raise money for an injured Danville man by selling lemonade outside their East Front Street home.
About 100 bikers and riders who earlier in the day participated in a motorcycle ride and several other fundraising events at the Southside Fire Company to benefit Danville resident Howie Weaver, who suffered a serious spinal injury at his home in May, showed up at the lemonade stand and shut down the street for about 20 minutes.
“This is amazing,” said Deb Alexander, as the bikers revved up their motorcycles and left to return to the nearby fire hall after each driver and rider had accepted a free cup of lemonade and left a tip for her children, Ryleigh, Harper, 6, and Lincoln, 3.
Alexander said all the money raised was intended to go to the benefit for Weaver, which was organized by Joshua and Cory Poticher and Jason and Jessica VanSickle.
A few weeks ago, the Alexander children held their first lemonade stand sale outside their home to raise money for a new puppy following the death of their 6-year-old Golden Retriever, Sadie.
“We got $87 dollars,” Ryleigh said of the first fundraiser. “Probably because we’re cute and it was a hot day.”
Deb Alexander and her husband, Darrel, were more than happy to put their kids to work for another good cause at the lemonade stand on Saturday.
“Anything we can do to help our community,” she said.
When the Alexander family went over to the fire company late Saturday afternoon to turn in the proceeds — a total of $524.62 — the benefit organizers declined to accept the money.
At Ryleigh’s insistence, they split the money 50-50.
Poticher said the community response to Weaver’s situation is overwhelming, but not unexpected.
“Howie doesn’t just have friends, they are family,” he said.