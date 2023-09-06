Lena Mae (Koch) Shannon, 87, of Lewisburg, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 5, 2023, at Buffalo Valley Lutheran Village.
A native of Union County, she was born May 11, 1936, in New Columbia, a daughter of the late George William and Irene Rebecca (Faust) Koch. On July 3, 1958, she was married to Richard M. Shannon in West Milton by Rev. Thomas Musser.
She attended the Robins School, a one room schoolhouse in New Columbia, graduated from the Milton Area School District in 1954, Temple University School of Nursing in 1957, earned a bachelor of science in education from Bloomsburg University in 1976, certification as a school nurse practitioner from the University of PA in 1987, and a master of science equivalent from Penn State University in health education.
Lena was a participant in the Harvard Medical Nurses Health Study from 1976-2006.
She worked at Evangelical Community Hospital from 1957-1980 — as an OR nurse for 10 years, worked Med/Surg, and was Inservice Coordinator for Nursing Service at the hospital prior to serving as School Nurse Practitioner for the Lewisburg School District from 1980-2001.
Lena loved her children, flower gardening, sewing and quilting, nature, poodles and the shore.
Surviving in addition to her husband are two daughters, Kay Ann Shannon and her husband Rob Pfleegor and Laura Adams wife of Jody Adams; two grandchildren, Grant Richard Adams and Elijah Robert Adams, all of Lewisburg. Also surviving are siblings, Gail Koch Ernest, Robert W. Koch and wife Barbara of New Columbia, Ronald L. Koch and wife Bonnie of Turbotville.
She was preceded in death by a brother, David F. Koch.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, at Christ Lutheran Church, Lewisburg.
Burial will be in the Highland Cemetery.
Arrangements are by the John H. Shaw III Funeral Home, Lewisburg.