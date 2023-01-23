Lenora May Heywood, 73, of Montandon, died Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
She was born Sept. 27, 1949, in Alleghany County.
On July 22, 1983, she married Clint Heywood, who survives. Together they celebrated 39 years of marriage.
Lenora enjoyed raising and caring for her family, especially spending time with her grandchildren. She was fond of arts and crafts.
Surviving in addition to her husband are a son, Arthur LaChance, of Texas; a daughter, Vicki Lopez, of New Mexico; two sisters, Claudia Halpain and Ann Clark; 12 grandchildren, and 21 great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by a son, Anthony LaChance; and a daughter, Debra Shipley.
Friends will be received from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, at the Cronrath-Grenoble Funeral Home, 106 S. Second St., Lewisburg.
A graveside service will be held in Church Hill Cemetery (Twin Churches) following the visitation.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.cronrathgrenoblefuneralhome.com