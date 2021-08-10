The dark color of sunglass lens keeps us from squinting on sunny days but doesn’t really prevent ultraviolet rays from harming our eyes. That’s the job of the clear UV coating applied to the lenses. The color of the lens does affect our vision in terms of color perception.
Dr. David Cute, ophthalmologist, UPMC in North Central Pa., offered the following suggestions for lens colors:
Grey: Grey lenses are great for reducing brightness without distorting colors. These lenses are best for general wear and driving in bright light conditions.
Brown: Another option for general wear and driving, brown lenses minimize color distortion. The dark color also helps cut down on overall brightness.
Yellow/Amber: Yellow lenses are known for blocking blue light and increasing contrast. The downside is that they distort colors and make things bright and sharp. Not ideal for driving in bright conditions, these lenses are good for the next time you hit the ski slopes or when you are in overcast and dim light conditions.
Rose: Seeing the world through rose-colored glasses may make everything appear brighter, but may make it difficult to differentiate colors, especially while driving. Wear these lenses while on the water.
