Leon E. Bickhart, 87, of Woodling Avenue, Beaver Springs, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022, at his home surrounded by his family.
He was born May 20, 1935, in Port Ann, a son of the late Albert J. Sr. and Miriam E. (Aurand) Bickhart. He was married to Loretta J. (Hommel) Bickhart who survives.
Leon was a graduate of Beaver Vocational High School.
After high school, he served in the Army from 1955-1957.
He was previously employed at the American Viscose in Lewistown until 1963, and then worked at the Lewisburg Penitentiary as an Employee Development Manager until his retirement in 1989.
Mr. Bickhart was a faithful member of Beaver Lutheran Church. He served on church council, taught Sunday School, and served on numerous committees including the All Saints Fund and call committees.
In his spare time, he enjoyed golfing, hunting, watching the Phillies, Penn State football games, and spending time with his family.
Surviving in addition to his wife are his three daughters and sons-in-law, Kelly and Michael Worthington, Penny and Timothy Conner and Renee and Bryon Beaver; five grandchildren, Kylie, Jacob, Alexandria, Corinne and Delilah; one brother and sister-in-law, Albert and Deanna Bickhart; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by one sister and brother-in-law, Barbara and Donald Haines.
Friends and family will be received from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, at the Beaver Lutheran Church where the funeral will follow at 11 a.m. with the Rev. James Vitale and Rev. Matthew Schuster officiating.
Burial will follow in the Troxelville Union Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please consider sending a donation to Beaver Lutheran Church Memorial Fund or to Geisinger Hospice.
Arrangements are by the Pheasant Funeral Home, 130 S. Zechman St., Beavertown.