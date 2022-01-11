Leon H. “Jim” Fisher, 90, of 26234 Route 522, McClure, went home to be with the good Lord and his wife and our mother Sally early Monday morning, Jan. 10, 2022, at his home with his family.
Jim was born at his family home in Granville on Nov. 9, 1931, a son of the late Walter H. and Margaret I. (Buchanan) Fisher.
He married the love of his life, Sally J. Wagner, on March 29, 1958, at Mount Bethel Church in McClure. Her passing on Oct. 21, 2016, broke 58 years of marriage. Dad’s pride and joy was his family, the farm and his faith in God.
He attended a one-room schoolhouse in Granville and always told the story of how he went home at lunchtime and had to move the cow to another spot to eat and it made him late getting back to school. The teacher told him “you’re not going home next year to move the cow.” He loved telling childhood stories and there were plenty of them.
Then from 1949-1952 he was employed as a farmhand at the Malta Home in Granville, where they served prunes every morning for breakfast — again another story.
On Nov. 28, 1952, he was inducted with the United States Army, where he served as a cook for 2 years. He received his honorable discharge on Dec. 27, 1960.
He was employed at Standard Steel in Burnham until he and Sally started the family farm in July of 1960 which was later named “Fisher View Farm”.
He was a dairy farmer all his life and loved every day of it. He would make a pot of coffee and sit and read his Bible every morning before he started his long day.
At the age of 52, he went to Wood-Mode in Kreamer and worked for 10 years along with farming.
He was a man of faith and good work ethic which he instilled in his children, James B. and wife Rose Fisher of Beaver Springs, William T. and wife Sandy Fisher of McClure, Dana “Andy” and wife Kathy “Cook” Fisher of McClure, Diana L. and husband Kevin Sherman of Saxton and Carrie A. and husband Ralph Oberdorf of McClure. His grandchildren whom he loved dearly, Jennifer (Fisher) and husband Thad Snyder of Richfield, Beth Ann Fisher of Virginia, Rosanne (Fisher) and husband Zane Dreese of McClure, Christopher Fisher and wife Jess of Selinsgrove, Eric Balatincz and wife Tonya of Middleburg, Jenny Balatincz of White Springs, Terry Balatincz of McClure, Lindsey (Wise) and husband Jeff Peterson of McClure, W. Tyler Fisher of McClure, Jordan (Fisher) and husband Corey Goss of McClure, Nathan Fisher and wife Ruthie of McClure, Elizabeth (Heckert) and husband Mario Hernandez of Madisonburg, Lindsay (Heckert) and husband Wayne Garlock of Saxton, Cody Fisher of Beaver Springs and Brooke (Fisher) and husband Joby Weller of McAlisterville. And his great-grandchildren, Isaiah, Dakota, Rylan, Camay, Naimen, Maddox, Landon, Logan, Talan, John, Ryan, Madison, Leah, Rylee, McKinley, Addyson, Eric, Javier, Jose, Sofia, McKenzie, Rayden, Naveaha, Aryanna and Jackson whom he called “little Jacky Boy”.
Early in life, he was a member of the Granville United Methodist Church and later became a member of Mount Bethel Church in McClure where he served earlier in life as a deacon. He helped decorate the church at Christmas time with beautiful greens and holly and handmade wreaths and bows from his farm.
He loved his garden. Every year he planted and always had beautiful flowers around the barn and silo. He always took great pride in all he did.
He is also survived by a sister, Susan J. and husband Richard Henry of Lewistown; a brother, Walter E. “Rusty” and wife Janet Fisher of Granville; brothers-in-law, Jack Wagner and wife Gloria of McClure and Joe Wagner and wife Deb of Middleburg.
Along with his wife and parents he was preceded in death by sisters, May and husband Leroy Rupert, Clarabelle and husband Howard Wilson, and Alice Fay Fisher, in infancy; his in-laws, Clyde “Butch” and Pearl (Searer) Wagner; and a son-in-law, David Heckert.
One of dad’s greatest joys in the past few years was sitting on the front porch. He loved waving to people as they beeped and drove by. When you would ask him “Who was that?” he would always say “one of my friends” and laugh. He always had a great sense of humor. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him. We love you dad — you’ll remain in our hearts forever.
Friends and family will be received from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 15, at Mount Bethel Church in McClure, where the funeral will follow at 11 a.m.
Burial with military honors by the Middle-West Veterans will follow in McClure Union Cemetery.
Contributions in lieu of flowers may be made to Mount Bethel Church, 16 E. Specht St., McClure, PA 17841, or to St. Jude’s Childrens Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105.
Arrangements are by the Pheasant Funeral Home, 130 S. Zechman St., Beavertown.