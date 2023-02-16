Leon R. Kratzer, 92, of Northumberland and formerly of Richfield, entered eternal rest Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
Leon was born April 19, 1930, at home in West Perry Township, Snyder County, a son of the late Harry Phillip and Mary Ellen (Graybill) Kratzer. On April 21, 1950, he married his loving bride, Evelyn H. Kratzer, who preceded him on Feb. 18, 2022.
He was a graduate of Freeburg High School. Leon retired from Monroe Elementary School as a custodian.
Leon was a 40 year member and a past president of the Richfield Lions Club, a 12 year member of the Juniata County School Board serving as their president for six years, a member of the Richfield United Church of Christ, treasurer of the Richfield Cemetery Association, and he served on the election board and the United States Census Bureau.
Leon enjoyed doing carpentry, hunting and fishing, crossword puzzles, cooking, traveling and especially camping, and reading the newspaper.
He is survived by his three children, Gregory Kratzer and his wife Annette, Cathy Martin and her husband Dan, and Lori Flick and her husband Jeff; five grandchildren, Kelly Kuhns, Kimberly Allen, Gregory Kratzer Jr., Kalie Martin, and Lindsey Sullivan; and six great-grandchildren, Tommy Kuhns, Zachary Kuhns, Andrew Allen, Jackson Allen, Finley Kratzer and Sofia Cunderi.
Leon was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Evelyn H. Kratzer; grandson, Jared Flick; daughter-in-law, Dawn Kratzer; sisters, Marion Judd, Elizabeth Leitzel, Phyllis Ebright; and brothers, Lloyd, Russell, and John.
A viewing will be Thursday, Feb. 23, from 9 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 11 a.m. at the Richfield United Church of Christ, 90 Church St., Richfield, with Pastor Tammy Gessner officiating.
Interment will immediately follow in Richfield Union Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests memorial contributions in loving memory of Leon be mailed to the Richfield United Church of Christ, 90 Church St., Richfield, PA 17086 or the Richfield Union Cemetery, c/o: Robert Shemory, 2184 Winey Road, Richfield, PA 17086.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the George P. Garman Funeral Homes, Inc., 9366 Route 35, Mount Pleasant Mills. Visit garmanfh.com.